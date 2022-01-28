LikeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88,707.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and $88,707.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00105565 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,080,004,683 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,005,728 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

