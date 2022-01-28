Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.81.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

