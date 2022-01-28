Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $122.74

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.74 and last traded at $124.91, with a volume of 2421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 151.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 316.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.