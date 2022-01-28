Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LOB opened at $54.00 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

