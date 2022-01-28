Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Livent alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 69,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -225.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.