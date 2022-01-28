Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.
Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
