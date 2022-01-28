Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $445.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.79. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.