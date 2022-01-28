Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $445.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.79. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
