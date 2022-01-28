Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.66. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.39 billion.

NYSE LMT opened at $389.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.55 and a 200 day moving average of $354.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

