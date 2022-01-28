Lodge Hill Capital LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 3.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 4.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. 14,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

