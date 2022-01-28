Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Loews makes up 2.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $73,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

