Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.86. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,554 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $684.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $6,046,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
