Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.86. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,554 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $6,046,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

