LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 277.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.25 ($3.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.11) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.85) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.78) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,462,493.25).

Shares of LMP traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 265 ($3.58). 540,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,480. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

