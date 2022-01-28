Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 329,038 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $740,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 402,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,091,000 after buying an additional 287,355 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.11. 34,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $430.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.