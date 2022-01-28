Loop Capital Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $155.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.40. 824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,902. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

