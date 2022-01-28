Lossless (LSS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $24.54 million and $1.47 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.18 or 0.06509324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.70 or 0.99696476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051694 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.