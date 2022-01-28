LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
LYTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
