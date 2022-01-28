LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

LYTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

