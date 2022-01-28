Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.36 and traded as high as C$10.60. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$10.41, with a volume of 2,207,990 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUN shares. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price objective (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.36.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

