Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $89.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $94.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

LXFR stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $451.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

