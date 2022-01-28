LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €843.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €843.00 ($957.95) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MC. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €805.00 ($914.77) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €774.82 ($880.48).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

MC traded up €16.60 ($18.86) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €683.60 ($776.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €710.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €677.70. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.