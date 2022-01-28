M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 498,280 shares.The stock last traded at $50.38 and had previously closed at $49.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

