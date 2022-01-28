Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,854 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $608.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $630.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

