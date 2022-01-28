Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 659,390 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,390 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

