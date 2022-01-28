Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $138,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Repligen by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.52 and a 200 day moving average of $258.10. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

