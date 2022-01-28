Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,366 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $172,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 465.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECH opened at $353.85 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.77.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

