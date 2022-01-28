MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.79.
Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.88. The company had a trading volume of 170,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 325.19. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
