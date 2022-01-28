MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.79.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.88. The company had a trading volume of 170,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 325.19. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

