Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.53

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 4025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

MX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $799.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9,693.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 275,977 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $3,627,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 132.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117,590 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

