Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,341 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth about $148,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth about $488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLI opened at $9.69 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

