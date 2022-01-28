Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $9.85 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

