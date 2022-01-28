Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,593,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCAX stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

