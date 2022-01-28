Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIII. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of HIII stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

