Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $101,000 Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,918,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 4.0% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

