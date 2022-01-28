Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 454,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 937% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

