Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

