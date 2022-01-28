Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 37,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $55,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 536,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

