MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares makes up about 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.81. 8,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $188.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

