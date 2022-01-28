Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,761 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $396.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.64 and a 200-day moving average of $415.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

