Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.2% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.62 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

