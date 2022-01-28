Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 41.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,526,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $356.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $372.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

