Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,128,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.