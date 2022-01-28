Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $115.81 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.