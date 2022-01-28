Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 69.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 717.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 119,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 104,722 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 126.1% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

