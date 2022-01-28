Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)’s share price rose 15.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 546,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 133,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

