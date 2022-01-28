MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.0891 on Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $38.02 million and $3.13 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00103565 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 426,626,376 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.