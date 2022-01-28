Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 327,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,450. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

