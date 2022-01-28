MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Up 3.3% on Strong Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $45.78. Approximately 723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 438,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

