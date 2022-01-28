MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $330.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $323.75 and a one year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

