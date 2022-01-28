Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Sells $191,949.03 in Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $16,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

