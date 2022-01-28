Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MARS. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of £504.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.77.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

