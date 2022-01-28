Martin Currie Ltd. Has $162.86 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 430.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 786,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,835 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.