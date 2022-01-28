Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MARUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

MARUY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 3,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Marubeni will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

