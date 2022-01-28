Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.30.

Match Group stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

